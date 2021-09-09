LINDSEY MEDIA IS SEEKING FALL '21 SHOWROOM INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Lindsey Media, the PR & Event Production agency founded by Lindsey Solomon, is looking for its next class of interns.

Lindsey Media is seeking showroom interns for the Fall 2021 semester. Please note this is an unpaid internship with a stipend for lunch. Candidates must have previous internship experience working at a PR agency or magazine coordinating fashion and accessories samples.



This position requires a high degree of proficiency, details, organization, and writing skills for several accessory and fashion clients in a high-traffic company. Candidates will be dealing with top tier editors and stylists and will need to have excellent communication skills.

To apply, please send your resume to sam@lindsey.media, subject line Showroom Intern.

About the company:

Lindsey Media, founded by Lindsey Solomon in 2020, focuses on projects and brands that live at the nexus of art, fashion, and culture. Lindsey Media's specialty is working with growth-stage and established brands alike, developing individualized and tailored strategy to grow their community and gain press traction in a dynamic world.