Lindsey Thornburg Is Hiring A Design Assistant In New York, NY

Lindsey Thornburg, a small apparel brand based in New York City is seeking a skilled, energetic and efficient person to join our team.

The role will also involve elements of local production assistance.

The Design Assistant role will involve but not be limited to assisting with design development, fabric & trim sourcing, sample cutting, muslin construction and flat sketching.

The Production elements will involve assisting in the cutting room, sample cutting and shipping assistance.



Applicants must have relevant higher education certificates or degrees and have an adequate skill set in illustrator, photoshop, word and excel.



Adequate sewing and pattern skills are also necessary.

Please email to info@lindseythornburg.com