Lizzie Fortunato Is Seeking An E-Commerce & Brand Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Lizzie Fortunato is hiring a part-time NYC based E-Commerce & Brand Intern who will assist the brand’s E-Commerce & Brand team.

Image: Lizzie Forunato

Helmed by twin sisters Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels creates luxurious, one-of-a-kind statement accessories influenced by art, travel, and artisanal craftwork. Each collection is produced locally, with intention, in New York City. We are hiring a NYC-based E-Commerce & Brand Intern to assist the brand’s E-Commerce & Brand team.

This is a paid opportunity and candidates must be able to commit to 3 days per week.

Responsibilities:

- Manage press loan requests, fulfillment, and tracking

- Assist with merchandising and maintaining website

- Crop product imagery and assist with website uploads

- Assist with showroom staging for virtual & in-person appointments

-Pull samples for in-house photoshoots and assist with any prop/wardrobe pick-ups/returns

-Ad-hoc projects and requests to support the team

Requirements:

- Passion for Lizzie Fortunato brand and working in a small/start-up setting

- Eager, self-starter with a positive attitude and an ability to creatively solve problems- Extreme attention to detail; ability to multitask and prioritize and work efficiently and accurately in a fast-paced environment

- Stellar communication and follow-up skills

- Strong work ethic with the ability to think critically and proactively

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office

- Proficiency in Adobe Suite

- Photography experience a plus

- Experience with Shopify a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to catie@lizziefortunato.com, subject line “E-Commerce & Brand Intern”.