September 22, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From London Fashion Week
Publish date:

The shows across the pond are always an exciting display of creativity.
Author:

Photo: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images

London Fashion Week is always an exciting display of creativity and fresh energy, from established houses like Erdem and Simone Rocha to emerging talents like Maximilian and Yuhan Wang. The Spring 2022 debuts were no exception, showcasing a reimagining of design codes, an expressive use of color and a forward-thinking approach to what fashion can be.

Catch up on our favorite new collections coming out of London in the galleries, below. 

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead SS22 Look 29
Emilia Wickstead SS22 Look 6
Emilia Wickstead SS22 Look 13
5
Gallery
5 Images

Erdem

Erdem PO S22 039
Erdem PO S22 009
Erdem PO S22 019
5
Gallery
5 Images

Halpern

HALPERN SS22 LOOK 19
HALPERN SS22 LOOK 1
HALPERN SS22 LOOK 9
5
Gallery
5 Images

J.W. Anderson

JWAnderson_WSS22_JuergenTeller_Calendar_Page_21_Image_0001
JWAnderson_WSS22_JuergenTeller_Calendar_Page_01_Image_0001
JWAnderson_WSS22_JuergenTeller_Calendar_Page_04_Image_0001
6
Gallery
6 Images

Maximilian

Fashion East S22 105
Fashion East S22 081
Fashion East S22 083
6
Gallery
6 Images

Molly Goddard

210915 Molly Goddard SS22 32 856WEB
210915 Molly Goddard SS22 05 115WEB
210915 Molly Goddard SS22 09 187WEB
6
Gallery
6 Images

Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo 026
Rejina Pyo 014
Rejina Pyo 015
6
Gallery
6 Images

Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn S22 087
Richard Quinn S22 009
Richard Quinn S22 023
6
Gallery
6 Images

Simone Rocha

210920 Simone Rocha SS22 25 0801
210920 Simone Rocha SS22 01 0017
210920 Simone Rocha SS22 03 0090
5
Gallery
5 Images

Victoria Beckham

VB_SS22_PRESS_LOOK_10
VB_SS22_PRESS_LOOK_1
VB_SS22_PRESS_LOOK_2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Yuhan Wang

Yuhan Wang S22 009
Yuhan Wang S22 005
Yuhan Wang S22 007
6
Gallery
6 Images

