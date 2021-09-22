September 22, 2021
Publish date:

Must Read: London Fashion Week Gives Space to the Next Generation, Inside the Crocs Comeback

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.
Author:
london-next-generation

London Fashion Week gives space to the next generation
With big names like Burberry left off the official London Fashion Week calendar, there was a bit question mark as to what would stir up excitement in the British capital. In Susanna Lau's LFW write-up for Business of Fashion, she highlights the various other ways that the city generated a buzz, including how it created a space for emerging designers to shine, and the clever runway concepts that its designers thought up this season. {Business of Fashion

Inside the Crocs comeback 
What exactly made Crocs go from the most laughed-at to most loved shoes? Cam Wolf tracks the footwear brand's path to cool in a piece for GQ, writing that while the once-hated clog has the pandemic and a new interest in ugly fashion to thank for its current popularity, it's the collaborations that solidified its top spot on the shoe scene. "Crocs' comeback, like a fondue fork, is two-pronged. Changing tastes in footwear is part of it, but nothing has helped change the idea of the Crocs clog quite like its ambitious slate of collaborations," Wolf writes. "In the past several years, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, fast-food joint KFC, Anwar Carrots, Alife and others have made their own Crocs." {GQ

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

News

Must Read: Inside Supreme's New Brooklyn Store, Crocs Stage a Comeback

Plus, Hood By Air founder and Helmut Lang collaborator Shayne Oliver discusses his fashion origins and inspirations.

FA21_TommyXRomeo_Look5_047_RGB_F1
News

Must Read: Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates With Romeo Hunte, Why the Crocs Craze May Be Here to Stay

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

halima-aden-cr-fashion-book
News

Must Read: Carine Roitfeld Dedicates Cover of 'CR Fashion Book' to UNICEF, The Mental Health Impact of Selfie Filters

Plus, stock in Crocs is a better investment than Bitcoin.

Look 3 Harris Reed_For Now, Unexplained_Photo Jenny Brough
Fashion Week

Harris Reed's London Fashion Week Debut Was All About the Beauty of Fluidity

The six-look "demi-couture" collection fuses traditional menswear with artful tulle confections.