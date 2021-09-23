7 Top Trends From the London Spring 2022 Runways

A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.

Even with the absence of big-name brands like Burberry, the runways at London Fashion Week were far from quiet. In fact, the trends that rose to the top following the just-wrapped, five-day event were rooted in maximalism: From room-filling silhouettes to in-your-face colors, designers flooded the U.K. capital with fearless fashion for Spring 2022.

Before we turn our gaze to Milan, let's dive into the key trends that we'll be wearing come spring, according to the London collections.

Bet on Bodycon

With sexy going-out clothing selling like hotcakes right now, British designers bet on the bodycon dress for spring. David Koma and Mark Fast offered clingy cut-out versions that came in bold colors.

Citrus Hues

The designers in London cooked up tangy warm-weather collections complete with lemony shades of yellow, lime green and punchy grapefruit. These citrusy clothes were made more flavorful with embellishments like layers of tulle and sequins.

Netting

Several models got caught in netting in London, thanks to labels like JW Anderson and Supriya Lele. Their sartorial trappings were far from traditional fishnets and sporty mesh nets: These metallic nets come in the form of mini dresses and skirts, and they appeal to customers looking for sexy, skin-revealing garments.

On Island Time

After a year stuck at home, we're ready to go on vacation again. Rixo, along with Rejina Pyo and Temperley London, created the perfect holiday wardrobe for Spring 2022 with tropical florals and day-to-night dresses

Toned-Down Tulle

Subtle tutus and wispy dresses were a part of the Spring 2022 tulle kit (heh) at London Fashion Week. Though this fabric is often associated with dramatic eveningwear and ballet costumes, designers played with the dress-up box must-have in a way that felt more casual. Even Molly Goddard took a more relaxed approach to tulle, using it to create cute crop tops and babydoll dresses.

Victorian Charm

Designers like Edward Crutchley and Yuhan Wang turned up the romance with voluminous silhouettes and frilly, fanciful details like gold brocade and Broderie anglaise. Though more in line with the Victorian era than Regency, fans of "Bridgerton" can count on more ball gown options for spring.

Work Leisure

Desk-side polish no longer requires a stuffy, tailored suit: British brands reworked the back-to-work wardrobe by bringing comfort into the office via knitwear, roomy silhouettes and smartened-up sweatpants.

