September 23, 2021
7 Top Trends From the London Spring 2022 Runways
A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.
Photo: Imaxtree

Even with the absence of big-name brands like Burberry, the runways at London Fashion Week were far from quiet. In fact, the trends that rose to the top following the just-wrapped, five-day event were rooted in maximalism: From room-filling silhouettes to in-your-face colors, designers flooded the U.K. capital with fearless fashion for Spring 2022.

Before we turn our gaze to Milan, let's dive into the key trends that we'll be wearing come spring, according to the London collections.

Bet on Bodycon

Supriya Lele RS22 0179
David Koma PO RS22 0001
David Koma PO RS22 0002
With sexy going-out clothing selling like hotcakes right now, British designers bet on the bodycon dress for spring. David Koma and Mark Fast offered clingy cut-out versions that came in bold colors. 

Citrus Hues 

Richard Quinn RS22 0029
Bora Aksu RS22 0762
Bora Aksu RS22 0772
The designers in London cooked up tangy warm-weather collections complete with lemony shades of yellow, lime green and punchy grapefruit. These citrusy clothes were made more flavorful with embellishments like layers of tulle and sequins.

Netting  

Supriya Lele RS22 0107
jw-anderson-netting
jw anderson spring 2022
Several models got caught in netting in London, thanks to labels like JW Anderson and Supriya Lele. Their sartorial trappings were far from traditional fishnets and sporty mesh nets: These metallic nets come in the form of mini dresses and skirts, and they appeal to customers looking for sexy, skin-revealing garments. 

On Island Time 

Temperley Lo PO RS22 0033
Rejina Pyo RS22 0156
Rejina Pyo RS22 0186
After a year stuck at home, we're ready to go on vacation again. Rixo, along with Rejina Pyo and Temperley London, created the perfect holiday wardrobe for Spring 2022 with tropical florals and day-to-night dresses

Toned-Down Tulle

Temperley Lo PO RS22 0018
molly-goddard-spring-2022-tulle
molly-goddard-spring-2022-1
Subtle tutus and wispy dresses were a part of the Spring 2022 tulle kit (heh) at London Fashion Week. Though this fabric is often associated with dramatic eveningwear and ballet costumes, designers played with the dress-up box must-have in a way that felt more casual. Even Molly Goddard took a more relaxed approach to tulle, using it to create cute crop tops and babydoll dresses.  

Victorian Charm 

Yuhan Wang RS22 0292
Crutchley RS22 0017
Anna Mason PO RS22 0730
Designers like Edward Crutchley and Yuhan Wang turned up the romance with voluminous silhouettes and frilly, fanciful details like gold brocade and Broderie anglaise. Though more in line with the Victorian era than Regency, fans of "Bridgerton" can count on more ball gown options for spring. 

Work Leisure 

Victoria Beckham PO RS22 0027
Eftychia RS22 0058
Eftychia RS22 0033
Desk-side polish no longer requires a stuffy, tailored suit: British brands reworked the back-to-work wardrobe by bringing comfort into the office via knitwear, roomy silhouettes and smartened-up sweatpants. 

