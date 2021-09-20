Everyone Wore Highlighter Hues on Day 3 of London Fashion Week

On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

On day three of London Fashion Week, the street style crowd looked like a fresh pack of highlighters on the first day of school: From neon green suits to bright orange shirt dresses, those on the fashion sidelines were very hard to miss.

This blinding trend isn't an easy one to adopt, especially for those who feel at home in a butter-colored clothing, but it's worth giving it a go. Showgoers in London served up some expert styling hacks to help the neon-curious: One styled a voluminous pink dress over a a black T-shirt and leather shorts to create a cool contrast effect, while another paired a silk orange button-down with a bold floral wide-leg pant and a look-at-me-green bag for a groovy, party-ready look. Others kept it simple, wearing just a bright garment and minimal accessories.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day three of London Fashion Week in the gallery below.

26 Gallery 26 Images

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from day one and day two of London Fashion Week below.

27 Gallery 27 Images

40 Gallery 40 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.