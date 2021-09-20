September 20, 2021
Publish date:

Everyone Wore Highlighter Hues on Day 3 of London Fashion Week

The brighter, the better.
Author:
On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

On day three of London Fashion Week, the street style crowd looked like a fresh pack of highlighters on the first day of school: From neon green suits to bright orange shirt dresses, those on the fashion sidelines were very hard to miss. 

This blinding trend isn't an easy one to adopt, especially for those who feel at home in a butter-colored clothing, but it's worth giving it a go. Showgoers in London served up some expert styling hacks to help the neon-curious: One styled a voluminous pink dress over a a black T-shirt and leather shorts to create a cool contrast effect, while another paired a silk orange button-down with a bold floral wide-leg pant and a look-at-me-green bag for a groovy, party-ready look. Others kept it simple, wearing just a bright garment and minimal accessories.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day three of London Fashion Week in the gallery below. 

Recommended Articles

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-29
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-2
26
Gallery
26 Images

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from day one and day two of London Fashion Week below.

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-34
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-9
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-29
27
Gallery
27 Images
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-46
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-35
40
Gallery
40 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

london-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-day-2.001
Fashion Week

The Street Style Crowd Went Preppy on Day 2 of London Fashion Week

Pleated skirts, polo shirts, loafers and more!

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1.001
Fashion Week

Slick Leather Took Center Stage on Day 1 of London Fashion Week

A masterclass in effortlessly cool fall dressing.

hp-london-fashion-week-spring-2019-street-style-day-4
Fashion Week

Showgoers Were All About Bold Stripes on Day 4 of London Fashion Week

The fashion crowd swapped classic navy-and-white marinière stripes for all-over, in-your-face repeating lines.

london-fashion-week-spring-2020-street-style-day-2
Fashion Week

Bright Pink Ensembles Stole the Show on Day 4 of London Fashion Week

See ya later slime green!