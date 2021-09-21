September 21, 2021
The Street Style Crowd Gave Us Fresh Ideas for Styling a Button-Down on Day 4 of London Fashion Week

Button-down basics made fun.
On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

Crisp shirting was a wardrobe staple on day four of London Fashion Week, with showgoers wearing the always-classic long-sleeved button-down as both a statement piece and a layering piece. 

The fashion pack across the pond tapped into this essential's versatility and fun side: One person wore a standard white button-down under a white waistcoat over, another wore one under a neon checked maxi dress for a cool layering moment. There were also those that went the oversize route and wore them as dresses. (One even added bright green biker shorts underneath for a sportier look.) 

Elsewhere on the streets, bold blazers and frilly collars made a splash. Bright highlighter hues — popular on day three of shows — spilled over, too, with several showgoers standing out in head-to-toe neon. 

Browse our favorite street style looks from day four of London Fashion Week in the gallery below. 

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-27
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-2
In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days onetwo and three of London Fashion Week below.

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-29
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-2
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-34
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-9
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-29
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-46
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-35
