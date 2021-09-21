The Street Style Crowd Gave Us Fresh Ideas for Styling a Button-Down on Day 4 of London Fashion Week

On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

Crisp shirting was a wardrobe staple on day four of London Fashion Week, with showgoers wearing the always-classic long-sleeved button-down as both a statement piece and a layering piece.

The fashion pack across the pond tapped into this essential's versatility and fun side: One person wore a standard white button-down under a white waistcoat over, another wore one under a neon checked maxi dress for a cool layering moment. There were also those that went the oversize route and wore them as dresses. (One even added bright green biker shorts underneath for a sportier look.)

Elsewhere on the streets, bold blazers and frilly collars made a splash. Bright highlighter hues — popular on day three of shows — spilled over, too, with several showgoers standing out in head-to-toe neon.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day four of London Fashion Week in the gallery below.

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days one, two and three of London Fashion Week below.

