September 18, 2021
Slick Leather Took Center Stage on Day 1 of London Fashion Week

A masterclass in effortlessly cool fall dressing.
On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

On the street at London Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

New York Fashion Week has been put to rest, and now it's onto the next. A flock of editors, models, stylists and influencers descended onto London for day one of London Fashion Week on Friday, ready to see the best designs from the likes of Erdem and Victoria Beckham

The street-style set opted for lots of lustrous leather, embracing the shiny, super-fun fabric in the form of blazers, shorts, body-hugging tops, "Matrix"-inspired trenches and even a button-down mini dress. Shiny patent leather has been a runway staple for a few seasons now, proving its longevity. This time, however, the sleek statement pieces showcased their versatility, as fashion week attendees dressed them down with baggy trousers and sneakers or dressed them up with stilettos. 

Browse our favorite street style looks from day one of London Fashion Week in the gallery below. 

london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-46
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-1
london-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-35
