Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lorde's Sunny Christopher Esber Cut-Out Dress

Up until last week, Lorde wasn't a name I'd throw around as a fashion favorite, but then the 2021 Met Gala happened, and I was pleasantly surprised to see the New Zealand singer nailing the Americana theme better than any other guest in attendance. Not only did Lorde wear American designer Emily Bode, but the look celebrated the Arts and Crafts movement, featuring antique embellishments dating from 1890 onwards. Plus, it was sleek and elegant and made the most convincing case for Bode to start an eveningwear line or at least a crafty bridal capsule.

I didn't have to dig too far in the Lorde fashion archive to find another great look: In mid-August, she performed at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in a sunshine yellow ruched cut-out dress from Christopher Esber. The sunny outfit was the perfect sartorial send-off to summer — one that encapsulated the fun and scantily-clad aesthetic of the past few months while celebrating the welcome return of concerts.

Lorde's ensembles as of late signal an embrace of smaller and cooler designers, meaning her future in fashion could be as bright as this Christopher Esber getup. Ahead, shop her exact dress, or some similar options that will help you light up any room. Just add chunky gold hoops and retro yellow lens sunglasses to complete the Lorde-inspired look.

