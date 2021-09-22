September 22, 2021
MAISON-DE-MODE.COM IS HIRING 2 FULL-TIME / PART-TIME SALES ASSOCIATES IN DALLAS, TEXAS

The world’s premier online luxury ethical fashion retailer specializing in innovative ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, accessories, and home goods is opening a four-week-long pop-up at Highland Park Village.
Maison de Mode

Intro: The world's premier online luxury ethical fashion retailer specializing in innovative ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, accessories, and home goods is opening a four-week-long pop-up at Highland Park Village. Our Dallas temporary boutique is recruiting both Full-time and Part-time Associates with relevant sales experience in the luxury sector.

This Sales Associate positions require the ability to style customers, drive conversion, and meet sales goals. Duties also include restocking merchandise, optimizing POS system, visual merchandising store, and maintaining fitting rooms tidy.

This Sales Associate positions require the ability to style customers, drive conversion, and meet sales goals. Duties also include restocking merchandise, optimizing POS system, visual merchandising store, and maintaining fitting rooms tidy.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Utilize elevated levels of sales and service to maximize stores sales performance
  • Provide the highest level of outstanding, professional customer service
  • Build and maintain customer relationships and loyalty through personal interaction and outreach
  • Assist with weekly sales reporting to corporate
  • Assist in the maintenance of inventory on and off the sales floor
  • Provide daily store/product maintenance and assist with store merchandising
  • Ensure all company protocol is enforced at all times
  • Organize, plan, and execute in-store events

Qualifications

  • Retail sales experience is required, preferred in luxury/sustainability sector
  • ​​Awareness of luxury fashion trends
  • Great visual eye and ability to organize and communicate effectively
  • Available to work October 11th to November 3rd

​​For consideration, please send your resume to Naomi: naomi@maison-de-mode.com

