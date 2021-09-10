September 11, 2021
Publish date:

'Marie Claire' U.S., the Print Magazine, Is No More

The title is going digital, with the exception of special issues.
Author:
stacey-abrams-marie-claire

Another newsstand mainstay has entered the print graveyard: Women's magazine Marie Claire U.S. has shuttered its print edition after 27 years in circulation.

Print subscribers found out first. According to the New York Post, they received a letter in the mail with their Summer 2021 issue notifying them that it would be the magazine's last. It added that Marie Claire would instead "focus on its vibrant digital platforms — marieclaire.com, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.," as well as publish special editions that would be available on newsstands.

"Marie Claire has always been about connecting with its readers, delivering essential fashion, beauty, career, and politics coverage that our audience relies on," said Marie Claire U.S. Editor in Chief Sally Holmes, in a statement provided to Fashionista. "As the brand and media landscape continues to evolve, we plan to produce ambitious features, gorgeous portfolios and sharp commentary in the way that makes the most sense for our readers — which means continuing to invest in and grow our digital experiences and publishing special print issues at key moments in the year."

Recommended Articles

Subscribers were also reportedly informed that, unless they contacted Hearst for a refund, they would begin receiving Harper's Bazaar at home in Marie Claire's place. The letter was signed by Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr.

Confused? While Hearst no longer owns Marie Claire, annual subscribers already paid Hearst for a year of issues. In May, the title was acquired by UK media company Future, which already published Marie Claire UK, whose print edition shuttered in 2019. But it's Hearst who stands to benefit from a potential bump in Harper's Bazaar subscribers, while Future will surely be focused on continuing to grow Marie Claire's already-large digital audience.

This article was updated after publication to include a statement from Marie Claire.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Cyclists ride past Hearst Tower during the coronavirus pandemic on April 29, 2020 in New York City.
News

Hearst Sells 'Marie Claire' to British Media Company Future

The publication's new owner already publishes its U.K. edition.

Style

From Kim Kardashian to Ryan Lochte: Who Sold the Most (and Least) Magazines This Year?

It's safe to say the magazine industry has had some ups and downs this year, as we reported yesterday, with more downs than publishers like Conde Nast

Business

YouTube Paid Hearst $10 Million to Launch New YouTube TV Shows Like 'Sexy vs. Skanky' and 'Big Girl in a Skinny World'

Your favorite magazine features might soon become digital television shows if YouTube's latest expansion plan takes off. According to AdWeek, a new YouTube channel called Hello Style is set to launch April 15 and will feature high-quality television content from Hearst's lady publications: Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Harper’s Bazaar. (What about Elle?) In addition to providing the platform, YouTube also provided money--a lot of it.

Business

Hearst Fashion Titles Set September Issue Records--But How Will Condé Nast Fare?

We alread know the covers, but how thick are this year's all-important September issues going to be? Pretty thick. Just when we thought print was dying, magazines are seeing an increase in ad pages, especially in fashion and beauty. Things are looking particularly good for Hearst, whose relatively recent acquisition, Elle, will debut Hearst's largest September issue of all time. The fashion title will have 400 ad pages (annoying for us, but good for publishing!), up 14% from last year. Clearly Elle's doing well over at Hearst--this news comes on the heels of four consecutive record-breaking issues in terms of ad pages. Fellow Hearst titles Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire were not exempt from the fashion and beauty ad page increase: the former increased by 16.6% to 360 pages, while the latter went up 23% to 237 pages. It's Marie Claire's largest issue ever.