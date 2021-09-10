'Marie Claire' U.S., the Print Magazine, Is No More

Photo: AB+DM Studio/Courtesy of "Marie Claire"

Another newsstand mainstay has entered the print graveyard: Women's magazine Marie Claire U.S. has shuttered its print edition after 27 years in circulation.

Print subscribers found out first. According to the New York Post, they received a letter in the mail with their Summer 2021 issue notifying them that it would be the magazine's last. It added that Marie Claire would instead "focus on its vibrant digital platforms — marieclaire.com, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.," as well as publish special editions that would be available on newsstands.

"Marie Claire has always been about connecting with its readers, delivering essential fashion, beauty, career, and politics coverage that our audience relies on," said Marie Claire U.S. Editor in Chief Sally Holmes, in a statement provided to Fashionista. "As the brand and media landscape continues to evolve, we plan to produce ambitious features, gorgeous portfolios and sharp commentary in the way that makes the most sense for our readers — which means continuing to invest in and grow our digital experiences and publishing special print issues at key moments in the year."

Subscribers were also reportedly informed that, unless they contacted Hearst for a refund, they would begin receiving Harper's Bazaar at home in Marie Claire's place. The letter was signed by Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr.

Confused? While Hearst no longer owns Marie Claire, annual subscribers already paid Hearst for a year of issues. In May, the title was acquired by UK media company Future, which already published Marie Claire UK, whose print edition shuttered in 2019. But it's Hearst who stands to benefit from a potential bump in Harper's Bazaar subscribers, while Future will surely be focused on continuing to grow Marie Claire's already-large digital audience.

This article was updated after publication to include a statement from Marie Claire.

