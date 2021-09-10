Marina Moscone Is Hiring A Production Assistant In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Marina Moscone

Production Assistant

Reports to: Production Manager

Classification: Full Time; Exempt

Marina Moscone was founded in 2016 by Marina and Francesca Moscone. The brand embodies a sense of understated luxury with subtle feminine elements, encompassing a full range of women’s ready-to-wear.

Job Summary: This entry level position will assist in the planning, coordination and quality control of the manufacturing of products. This position will ensure that products are produced efficiently, and that the correct amount is produced at the right cost and level of quality.

Essential Job Functions:

▪ Work closely with the Production Manager throughout production process

▪ Partner with Production Manager to gain an understanding of garment construction and costing

▪ Create and maintain tech packs for all collections

▪ Assist in the pre-production sample approval process

▪ Participate and take notes in production fittings with and be a liaison between factories and the MM team to ensure all changes and corrections are adhered to throughout production process

▪ Spec and QC samples to make sure corrections have been applied

▪ Hand-off production cut tickets to factories along with trims and fabrics

▪ Manage and track samples, pre-production samples and TOP samples

▪ Maintain accuracy of all production binders, trims, fabrics, prints, patterns etc. from every season

▪ File and maintain all records for fabrics, trims and bulk production orders from development to production

▪ Source and order trims for production and ensure quality control of all goods ordered

▪ Maintain up to date records of fabrics and trims used each season that may be used for BOMs and costing of the collections

▪ Oversee quality check on production and ensure production deliveries match cut tickets

▪ Be available for sample development, fittings and meetings when necessary

▪ Ensure clarity in collection development notes in order to achieve seamless transition into production

▪ Ensure all development and production boards are up to date – renderings, sketch boards, fabric boards, research and mood boards, etc.

▪ Have superior organization and time management skills

▪ Be resourceful and solution oriented as production and development obstacles arise ▪ Expand rolodex of production and development resources

▪ Ensure that all deliverables are met on time despite production delays

▪ Assist in shipping orders to customers

▪ Enter seasonal collection information into production software

To Apply: Please send your resume to kristina@marinamoscone.com, subject line Production Assistant.