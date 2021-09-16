Markarian Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

About Us:

Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill. The collection is distributed online at www.markarian-nyc.com and through top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world.

About the Role:

The Sales Assistant will work to ensure that private clients and wholesale accounts have the most enjoyable and seamless experience possible. We’re seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic individual who is interested in cultivating their sales, customer relations, and logistics skills. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and 1-3 years of prior experience in luxury or designer retail.



This is a full-time position at our NYC showroom in the West Village.

Responsibilities:

Conduct private client appointments

Manage private client order notes

Respond to customer emails and manage appointment schedule

Ensure orders are shipped in a timely manner

Monitor ATS inventory

Handle e-commerce returns for refund or store credit

Assist sales manager with wholesale buying appointments

Schedule messengers and work the public relations team on client pulls

Job Requirements:

1-3 years of experience in sales, retail, and/or customer relations for a luxury fashion brand or service

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A love for interacting with people and problem-solving

Ability to take initiative and multi-task

A positive attitude and the ability to develop strong relationships with clients

Please submit your resume to careers@markarian-nyc.com, subject line Markarian Sales Assistant.