September 27, 2021
Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 2021 Global Citizen Live Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex capped off their trip to New York by sharing an important message about vaccine equity.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

In case you missed it: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in New York! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex packed their East Coast itinerary with meetings and appearances to support causes they regularly advocate for. But the main event happened on Saturday, when the royals spoke at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event about Covid-19 vaccine equity.

"Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine — that's the point, but that's not happening," Markle said. "And while in this country and many others, you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world cannot."

"This year, the world's expected to produce enough doses to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of people in every single country. But it is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far, and not everyone else," she continued. "It's just not okay." 

You can watch their full message below.

Whereas she'd been leaning into fall dressing with her wardrobe earlier in the trip, for Global Citizen Live in Central Park, Markle took advantage of the warm, sunny early autumn weather over the weekend in a short-sleeved white embellished shift dress by Valentino and black satin pumps. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail, with two face-framing strands loose in the front. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

