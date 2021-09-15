Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 'Time' Most Influential People Cover Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were billed as "icons" by the magazine.

Time released its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and California's own Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — made the cover.

The magazine billed the royal couple "Icons," with a tribute penned by chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen, highlighting their work at the Archewell Foundation. "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don't know," he wrote. "They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

Nina Hallworth styled the Duchess for the cover (Serge Normant did the hair, while Linda Hay was on make-up), while the Duke was dressed by Clare Hallworth. She's wearing all white — a button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, tucked into high-waisted trousers — while Harry is in black; inside the issue, there's an additional portrait of the couple where she's wearing an olive green turtleneck and trousers, her hair pulled back in a low bun. According to reporter Omid Scobie, they were photographed by Pari Dukovic in their Montecito home.

Markle and Prince Harry also contributed to the issue, writing the tribute for fellow Time 100 honoree Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director of the World Trade Organization.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

