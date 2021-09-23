Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Emporio Armani Wool Coat Edition

To kick off the Duke and Duchess' visit to New York City.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have landed in New York City and their first stop was at the One World Observatory. The Montecito royals are in the Big Apple for a Global Citizen event on Saturday, which plans to urge world leaders to adopt a more equitable vaccine policy.

On Thursday morning, they joined the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and the New York governor Kathy Hochul on the observation deck of the One World Trade Center. Just days after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Duke and Duchess dressed appropriately in dark shades to honor the memory of those who were lost. The Duchess wore a rich-looking (literally it retails for $1,200) Emporio Armani wool coat over a black turtleneck, which was tucked into wide-legged trousers. She completed the looked with her go-to suede Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps (shop here) and her hair pulled back into her signature low bun. The Duke wore a coordinating classic black suit and tie.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

This outing marks the Duke and Duchess's first public event since they welcomed their second child Lilibet Diana this June. With a few more days left on the East Coast, we're expecting more smart and polished fall looks from the couple.

