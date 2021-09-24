September 25, 2021
Publish date:

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Maroon Suit Edition

The Duchess of Sussex said it's fall.
Author:

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Montecito, California resident Meghan Markle — a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex — is currently spending some time in New York with Prince Harry, as you might have heard. And she clearly saw the trip as an opportunity to assemble a sophisticated fall wardrobe that wouldn't quite work in her perennially sunny hometown. 

After wearing a sleek turtleneck and Emporio Armani wool coat to the One World Trade Observatory on Thursday, Markle stepped out in Harlem Friday sporting a monochromatic suit look in a gorgeous maroon color that just screams, "Summer is over; fall is here."

The Duke and Duchess were visiting P.S. Mahalia Jackson school with NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter to promote early literacy. Outside in a playground, Markle read her bestselling children's book, "The Bench," to a group of adoring second graders, before giving out lots of hugs. Through the Archewell Foundation's partnership with Proctor & Gamble, they're also providing hygiene products to families through the school as well as a washer/dryer for students' uniforms.

Reporters on site captured all the action and shared it on social media.

Recommended Articles

The Duchess's jacket appears to be a reversible cashmere coat by Italian luxury knitwear label Loro Piana. (It's yours for $5,840.) Her top, swingy trousers and pointy-toe pumps all have a similar dark-red hue.

Stay tuned to see what Markle gets into — activity- and fashion-wise — in NYC this weekend.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

meghan markle emilia wickstead dress commonwealth day
Homepage photo: Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

