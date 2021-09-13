September 14, 2021
Billie Eilish Goes Full 'Holiday Barbie' in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala

The singer and co-chair had her princess moment.
Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America

When imaging what Billie Eilish might wear as one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, we probably wouldn't have a predicted a peach-colored tulle ballgown with a train by Oscar de la Renta. But after cozying up in an oversized black sweater at the previous evening's MTV VMAs, the star was clearly ready for her princess moment.

Eilish has, on occasion, chosen more glamorous, femme, Marilyn Monroe-esque looks this year while promoting her latest album, "Happier Than Ever." (Take her June 2021 Vogue UK cover, for instance.)  During Vogue's livestream of the Met Gala red carpet Monday night, she told co-host Keke Palmer of the look, "I've always wanted to do this, I was just scared. I didn't feel comfortable in my skin and I finally did and it was time."

billie eilish met gala close

The official dress code for the event, which celebrates the opening of the "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion" Costume Institute exhibit, was "American Independence." Oscar de la Renta is, of course, an American brand, but Eilish says she also gave designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia an American icon as a point of reference: Holiday Barbie.

"It was my favorite thing in the world, I would ask for them for Christmas every single year," she said. "Genuinely that was my inspiration."

The New York Times also spoke with Garcia, Kim and the brand's CEO Alex Bolen about the look, and apparently Eilish's passion for animal rights also came into play. Per the story, Eilish urged the company to stop selling fur as a condition of her working with them. The company officially announced these plans at the beginning of August 2021, and had already stopped using fur in its runway shows. (Evidently, Bolen required some convincing to stop selling it altogether.)

