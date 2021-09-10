Consider Me Wooed By Michael Kors' Spring 2022 Collection

Michael Kors Spring 2022 Photo: Imaxtree

If there's a reigning king of optimism in fashion, it's Michael Kors. For 40 years now, he's been the beating heart of a certain kind of all-American style, whether that meant a relaxed West Coast vibe or an East Coast city-girl-on-the-go situation.

So who could be surprised that, as the American fashion industry attempts to pull itself out of the pandemic slump, it's Kors who crafted the perfect love letter to what we've all been missing these many months. The show notes indicated that Kors was thinking of Spring 2022 as an "urban romance" with "a sleek, streamlined take on romantic silhouettes," and he delivered. Lots of looks came out in monochromatic tones, like a white blazer dress, a black leather bandeau and matching full skirt, or layers of bubblegum-pink suiting. An occasional gingham print, laser-cut lace or sequin dialed up the drama factor.

There were plenty of darling little spring dresses for the younger end of his celebrity-packed FROW (Sabrina Carpenter, Dove Cameron), and sophisticated suiting for the more mature crowd (Kate Hudson, Jane Krakowski), who know that a mini isn't the only way to grab attention on a red carpet. And for the customers who aren't chased by paparazzi, there was plenty to love, too, like the cozy-looking knits and perfectly-cut trenches. These are the sort of basics that deserve to be kept in a closet for a lifetime, both for their quality and their timelessness. Adding to the air of romance were wicker bags and kitten heels — a flirtation with French Riviera dressing by way of American shores.

There were a few seasons there where it felt maybe Kors had lost his way. What a delight to be wooed by what he does best again.

66 Gallery 66 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.