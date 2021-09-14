- Publish date:
Michele Marie PR LOS ANGELES IS HIRING – SHOWROOM COORDINATOR
A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 14th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, Michele Marie PR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment.
We are looking for a qualified candidate in LOS ANGELES to join our public relations team as a Showroom Coordinator. Candidates must currently live in Los Angeles and have a car. Looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to assist a busy showroom.
Recommended Articles
Requirements:
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)
- Experience using Cision, Muckrack, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required
- Must be detailed oriented, have strong organizational skills to ensure showroom is organized, including maintaining seasonal inventory for a variety of clients and managing incoming and outgoing samples and shipments
- Eager to work in a very fast-paced fashion industry
- Must be proactive, a go-getter, and solutions-oriented
Michele Marie PR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.
Please send resumes to JOBS@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: LA Showroom Coordinator.