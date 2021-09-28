Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From Milan Fashion Week

If you thought summer was all about less-is-more dressing, then get ready for next spring, because designers still have sex on their minds — especially in Milan where it became clear that a stringy bikini top is all you need.

The sexy wares on the Spring 2022 Italian runways boasted a high level of luxury and quality that make revealing clothing look so far from cheap. From Versace to Prada to Marni and Emilio Pucci, fleshy party garb has never looked better and we can't wait to wear all of it.

Catch up on our favorite new collections coming out of Milan in the galleries, below.

Emilio Pucci

Fendi

Jil Sander

Marni

Missoni

MM6 Maison Margiela

MSGM

Prada

Tod's

Versace

