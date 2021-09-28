September 28, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From Milan Fashion Week
Our top picks fresh off the Italian runways.
Photo: Imaxtree

If you thought summer was all about less-is-more dressing, then get ready for next spring, because designers still have sex on their minds — especially in Milan where it became clear that a stringy bikini top is all you need. 

The sexy wares on the Spring 2022 Italian runways boasted a high level of luxury and quality that make revealing clothing look so far from cheap. From Versace to Prada to Marni and Emilio Pucci, fleshy party garb has never looked better and we can't wait to wear all of it. 

Catch up on our favorite new collections coming out of Milan in the galleries, below. 

Emilio Pucci 

EMILIO PUCCI SS22_26
EMILIO PUCCI SS22_06
EMILIO PUCCI SS22_11
Fendi

Fendi S22 081
Fendi S22 055
Fendi S22 011
Jil Sander

41 - Jil Sander SS22 Womens
01 - Jil Sander SS22 Womens
18 - Jil Sander SS22 Womens
Marni 

LOOK_47 RUSH - MARNI SS22 VOL.2
LOOK_01 RUSH - MARNI SS22 VOL.2
LOOK_19 RUSH - MARNI SS22 VOL.2
Missoni

Missoni RS22 0132
Missoni RS22 0028
Missoni RS22 0070
MM6 Maison Margiela 

look0025
look0002
look0005
MSGM

msgm-spring-2022
msgm-spring-2022-3
msgm-spring-2022-4
Prada 

Prada PO RS22 0038
Prada PO RS22 0001
Prada PO RS22 0015
Tod's

Tods RS22 0560
Tods RS22 0026
Tods RS22 0336
Versace

Versace_SS22_Fashion Show (47)
Versace_SS22_Fashion Show (3)
Versace_SS22_Fashion Show (18)
