September 29, 2021
8 Top Trends From the Milan Spring 2022 Runways
Publish date:

8 Top Trends From the Milan Spring 2022 Runways

Get ready for more nostalgia dressing.
Author:

Photo: Imaxtree

Get ready for more nostalgia dressing.

The Fall 2021 runways in Milan painted a party-ready picture of life post-lockdown, and the Spring 2022 season only expanded on this flashy vision of fun. Club-approved sexy must have been on the moodboards of several top Italian labels this season, as were the '60s and cheerful colors like pink and yellow. 

As proceedings in Paris are already underway, we'll make this one short: Here's a cheat sheet to the top Spring 2022 trends that came out on top during Milan Fashion Week.

Crafty Crochet

N 21 RS22 0035
Etro RS22 0142
Calcaterra PO RS22 0014
11
Gallery
11 Images

Craftcore had a strong showing in Milan: Colorful crochet crop tops, mini skirts and dresses graced several runways, including Etro and Jil Sander. Meanwhile, Alberta Ferretti and No. 21 presented more monochromatic, minimalist examples of the homespun craft. 

Dressed-up Anoraks 

Tods RS22 0632
MSGM RS22 0443
Scervino RS22 0312
8
Gallery
8 Images

Italian brands have practical, all-weather partywear on their minds for Spring 2022. Ermanno Scervino paired sporty anoraks with sequined flared pants, while Tod's showed water-repellent toppers over mini dresses. 

Dusty Rose

Blumarine RS22 0546
N 21 RS22 0114
Fendi RS22 0335
6
Gallery
6 Images

A go-to bridesmaid shade, dusty rose found its way into the color palettes of Italian designers — but those with an aversion to basic nuptials will be pleased to learn that it was used to cover silky suits and satin mini dresses, as opposed to the ubiquitous maxi length gowns that we're used to seeing walk down an aisle. 

Recommended Articles

High Plumage

Scervino RS22 0167
Fendi RS22 0365
Fendi RS22 0474
12
Gallery
12 Images

Is it a bird? No, it's just a Fendi jacket made up of brilliantly dyed plumage. It wasn't just Kim Jones feeling the look: All things feathery and fluffy were a prevalent theme elsewhere in Milan, too. 

Mod Minis

Versace RS22 0801
Prada PO RS22 0036
Prada PO RS22 0037
11
Gallery
11 Images

After over a year in sweatpants, everybody's excited to show off some leg. Emilio Pucci, Prada and Versace have the abbreviated hemline solution in their warm-weather offerings with a series of '60s-inspired minis.  

Pool to Party 

Roberto Cavalli RS22 0481
Blumarine RS22 0737
Blumarine RS22 0764
17
Gallery
17 Images

A carryover top trend from New York, the itsy bitsy triangle bikini took the Milan runways by storm. Whether shown with low-rise pants or alone, swimwear-as-outerwear might become spring's unofficial uniform. 

Translucent Layers 

Giada RS22 0323
N 21 RS22 0302
Emporio Armani RS22 163
11
Gallery
11 Images

From sheer dresses to see-through trousers, transparency was a top priority for luxury labels. While some designers gave intimates the X-ray treatment, others used translucent clothes as layering pieces to add intrigue to standard tops and bottoms. 

Yolk Yellow

Tods RS22 0420
Pucci PO RS22 0022
Pucci PO RS22 0024
11
Gallery
11 Images

Yolk yellow, a warm hue that's somewhere in between a gold and a bright yellow, had a runny streak in Milan. We first spotted this egg-inspired shade in Paris for Fall 2021 runways, meaning we can incorporate it into our closets right now. 

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

milan-fashion-week-fall-2021-trends
Fashion Week

9 Standout Fall 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Featuring calming neutral tones and party-ready metallics.

Mar 2, 2021
milan-fashion-week-trends
Fashion Week

7 Standout Spring 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Everything you need to know to get ahead on next season.

Sep 29, 2020
Fendi bag S22 013
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 43 Favorite Bags From the MFW Spring 2022 Collections

The Y2K influence is strong this season.

Sep 28, 2021
A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 27 Favorite Shoes From MFW for Spring 2022

From sky-high platforms to beaded (and butterfly!) embellishments on sandals, they're all about being the center of attention.

Sep 28, 2021