8 Top Trends From the Milan Spring 2022 Runways

The Fall 2021 runways in Milan painted a party-ready picture of life post-lockdown, and the Spring 2022 season only expanded on this flashy vision of fun. Club-approved sexy must have been on the moodboards of several top Italian labels this season, as were the '60s and cheerful colors like pink and yellow.

As proceedings in Paris are already underway, we'll make this one short: Here's a cheat sheet to the top Spring 2022 trends that came out on top during Milan Fashion Week.

Crafty Crochet

11 Gallery 11 Images

Craftcore had a strong showing in Milan: Colorful crochet crop tops, mini skirts and dresses graced several runways, including Etro and Jil Sander. Meanwhile, Alberta Ferretti and No. 21 presented more monochromatic, minimalist examples of the homespun craft.

Dressed-up Anoraks

8 Gallery 8 Images

Italian brands have practical, all-weather partywear on their minds for Spring 2022. Ermanno Scervino paired sporty anoraks with sequined flared pants, while Tod's showed water-repellent toppers over mini dresses.

Dusty Rose

6 Gallery 6 Images

A go-to bridesmaid shade, dusty rose found its way into the color palettes of Italian designers — but those with an aversion to basic nuptials will be pleased to learn that it was used to cover silky suits and satin mini dresses, as opposed to the ubiquitous maxi length gowns that we're used to seeing walk down an aisle.

High Plumage

12 Gallery 12 Images

Is it a bird? No, it's just a Fendi jacket made up of brilliantly dyed plumage. It wasn't just Kim Jones feeling the look: All things feathery and fluffy were a prevalent theme elsewhere in Milan, too.

Mod Minis

11 Gallery 11 Images

After over a year in sweatpants, everybody's excited to show off some leg. Emilio Pucci, Prada and Versace have the abbreviated hemline solution in their warm-weather offerings with a series of '60s-inspired minis.

Pool to Party

17 Gallery 17 Images

A carryover top trend from New York, the itsy bitsy triangle bikini took the Milan runways by storm. Whether shown with low-rise pants or alone, swimwear-as-outerwear might become spring's unofficial uniform.

Translucent Layers

11 Gallery 11 Images

From sheer dresses to see-through trousers, transparency was a top priority for luxury labels. While some designers gave intimates the X-ray treatment, others used translucent clothes as layering pieces to add intrigue to standard tops and bottoms.

Yolk Yellow

11 Gallery 11 Images

Yolk yellow, a warm hue that's somewhere in between a gold and a bright yellow, had a runny streak in Milan. We first spotted this egg-inspired shade in Paris for Fall 2021 runways, meaning we can incorporate it into our closets right now.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.