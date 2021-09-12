September 13, 2021
The Best Looks From the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
The Best Looks From the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

New York Fashion Week isn't the only event in the city attracting big names and even bigger buzz: MTV's Video Music Awards came back in full force on Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In addition to memorable performances, the event has historically delivered some all-time great fashion moments, and the 2022 red carpet had some solid contenders to add to the list, from haute couture to vintage designer homages. 

See all the best looks from the 2022 MTV VMAs in the gallery, below. 

