14 Fresh, Unexpected Nail Colors to Try for Fall

Listen, the pumpkin spice latte is a classic fall staple for a reason: It's delicious, it's seasonal, it's festive. But every now and then, it's still nice to change things up and go for a chai latte or something in the maple family. Those flavors are still cozy and autumnal, just a little less... expected. We'd never knock the traditional — a deep, moody burgundy nail polish is essentially the pumpkin spice latte of the fall manicure realm, no? — we would like to offer up some fresh alternatives to the old standbys.

This fall, consider changing up your usual seasonal nails by working in a creamy camel, a rich jewel tone, a delightfully weird acidic green, a gray-tinged lavender or maybe even an iridescent, oil-slick shade or checker-print press-ons. These picks are anything but boring.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 14 truly beautiful — and unexpected — nail colors to try for fall. Click through to see (and shop!) 'em all.

