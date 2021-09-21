September 21, 2021
Publish date:

14 Fresh, Unexpected Nail Colors to Try for Fall

Change things up from your basic, moody autumn shades.
Author:
fall nails main

Listen, the pumpkin spice latte is a classic fall staple for a reason: It's delicious, it's seasonal, it's festive. But every now and then, it's still nice to change things up and go for a chai latte or something in the maple family. Those flavors are still cozy and autumnal, just a little less... expected. We'd never knock the traditional — a deep, moody burgundy nail polish is essentially the pumpkin spice latte of the fall manicure realm, no? — we would like to offer up some fresh alternatives to the old standbys.

This fall, consider changing up your usual seasonal nails by working in a creamy camel, a rich jewel tone, a delightfully weird acidic green, a gray-tinged lavender or maybe even an iridescent, oil-slick shade or checker-print press-ons. These picks are anything but boring.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 14 truly beautiful — and unexpected — nail colors to try for fall. Click through to see (and shop!) 'em all.

opi-nail-polish-olive-green
gucci-nail-polish-717-marcia-cobalt
Mented-Nail-Polish-Yes-We-Tan
14
Gallery
14 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

nail trend ideas fall 2019
Beauty

7 Fall and Winter Nail-Color Trends You're About to See Everywhere

Including your next manicure, probably.

matte-nails-promo
Beauty

16 Matte Nail Polishes and Top Coats to Transform Your Manicure

Also known as the easiest DIY nail art you'll ever do.

spring-nail-trends-orange
Beauty

5 Nail Trends to Start Wearing the Second It Gets Warm Out

Plus, 20 of our favorite polish picks to get in on the action.

spring nail colors promo
Beauty

16 On-Trend Nail Polish Shades to Practice Your DIY Manicure Skills With

From very forgiving pastels to deep and rich tones.