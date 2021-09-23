Nam Cho Fine Jewelry: Administrative Assistant/Office Coordinator Position, Located in New York City

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is looking for a responsible Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks. We are a small company but fast growing, with family like environment.
Duties include providing support to our team by assisting in daily office and general administrative needs.
Administrative Assistant responsibilities include maintaining our inventory, filing systems and invoices and assisting day-to-day general tasks from repairs to sales in the office.
The ideal candidate should have excellent oral and written communication skills and be able to organize their work using tools like MS Excel.
The ability to multitask and work in a fast past environment is extremely important, as are attention to detail and strong organizational skills with the ability to learn quickly.
We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment.
The ideal candidate is someone who is enthusiastic about the jewelry industry and interested in learning and growing with the company. The position provides a broad exposure to the industry; this is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking to learn and gain access to a multi-faceted role with growth potential.
Responsibilities
- Answer and direct phone calls
- Answer emails
- Coordinate shipping inbound and outbound
- Handle general office and administrative tasks
- Provide back up and support for co-worker
- Maintain and update the inventory system as needed
- Assist in weekly and monthly reporting on selling
- On-line store assistance
- Assistance in social media
Skills
- Extremely organized and orderly
- Attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task
- Highly motivated and enthusiastic – proactive to find and resolve problems
- Proficiency in MS Office, MS Excel; Adobe Photoshop is a plus
- Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Associate or Bachelor’s Degree
- Experience in fine jewelry / fashion industry is a plus
Job Type: Full-Time
To Apply: Please send your resume to sales@namcho.com, subject line Administrative Assistant / Office Coordinator.