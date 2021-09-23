Nam Cho Fine Jewelry: Administrative Assistant/Office Coordinator Position, Located in New York City

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is looking for a responsible Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks. We are a small company but fast growing, with family like environment.

Duties include providing support to our team by assisting in daily office and general administrative needs.

Administrative Assistant responsibilities include maintaining our inventory, filing systems and invoices and assisting day-to-day general tasks from repairs to sales in the office.

The ideal candidate should have excellent oral and written communication skills and be able to organize their work using tools like MS Excel.

The ability to multitask and work in a fast past environment is extremely important, as are attention to detail and strong organizational skills with the ability to learn quickly.

We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment.

The ideal candidate is someone who is enthusiastic about the jewelry industry and interested in learning and growing with the company. The position provides a broad exposure to the industry; this is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking to learn and gain access to a multi-faceted role with growth potential.

Responsibilities

Answer and direct phone calls

Answer emails

Coordinate shipping inbound and outbound

Handle general office and administrative tasks

Provide back up and support for co-worker

Maintain and update the inventory system as needed

Assist in weekly and monthly reporting on selling

On-line store assistance

Assistance in social media

Skills

Extremely organized and orderly

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task

Highly motivated and enthusiastic – proactive to find and resolve problems

Proficiency in MS Office, MS Excel; Adobe Photoshop is a plus

Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Associate or Bachelor’s Degree

Experience in fine jewelry / fashion industry is a plus

Job Type: Full-Time



To Apply: Please send your resume to sales@namcho.com, subject line Administrative Assistant / Office Coordinator.