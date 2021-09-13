September 14, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From New York Fashion Week
These are clothes that you'll be excited to wear — and want people to see.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone — though, this one was unlike the others, as many designers returned to IRL runways and presentations, while several opted to unveil their Spring 2022 collections digitally, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Still, those that did participate in the week's in-person events conveyed a sense of optimism with their visions: clothes meant to be seen (by people other than our roommates and pets), that bring joy to whoever wears them, that take up space and command attention, that you'll be excited to wear in the future.

From runway freshmen to reliably strong designers, we've rounded up highlights from Fashionista's favorite Spring 2022 collections from New York Fashion Week in the galleries below. Click through to discover them all.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Phillip Lim PO S22 015
Phillip Lim PO S22 016
Phillip Lim PO S22 004
6
Gallery
6 Images

Brandon Maxwell

brandon-maxwell-spring-2022-runway26
brandon-maxwell-spring-2022-runway2
brandon-maxwell-spring-2022-runway4
6
Gallery
6 Images

Carolina Herrera

CarolinaHerrera_SS22_48
CarolinaHerrera_SS22_03
CarolinaHerrera_SS22_08
5
Gallery
5 Images

Coach

COACH_SS22_BM_Look42_DanLecca
COACH_SS22_BM_Look02_DanLecca
COACH_SS22_BM_Look27_DanLecca
5
Gallery
5 Images

Collina Strada

Collina Strada S22 073
Collina Strada S22 001
Collina Strada S22 069
6
Gallery
6 Images

LaQuan Smith

Laquan Smith S22 098
Laquan Smith S22 002
Laquan Smith S22 006
5
Gallery
5 Images

Markarian

Markarian_SS22_Look20_DanLecca
Markarian_SS22_Look03_DanLecca
Markarian_SS22_Look05_DanLecca
5
Gallery
5 Images

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

MNZ_SS22-34
MNZ_SS22-1
MNZ_SS22-14
6
Gallery
6 Images

Peter Do

Peter Do S22 023
Peter Do S22 011
Peter Do S22 007
6
Gallery
6 Images

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung S22 055
Prabal Gurung S22 035
Prabal Gurung S22 028
6
Gallery
6 Images

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor PO S22 008
Tanya Taylor PO S22 002
Tanya Taylor PO S22 001
5
Gallery
5 Images

Theophilio

Theophilio-Spring-2022-6
Theophilio-Spring-2022-1
Theophilio-Spring-2022-2
6
Gallery
6 Images

Victor Glemaud

victor-glemaud-spring-2022-look-30
victor-glemaud-spring-2022-look-1
victor-glemaud-spring-2022-look-4
6
Gallery
6 Images

