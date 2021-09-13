- Publish date:
Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From New York Fashion Week
Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone — though, this one was unlike the others, as many designers returned to IRL runways and presentations, while several opted to unveil their Spring 2022 collections digitally, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Still, those that did participate in the week's in-person events conveyed a sense of optimism with their visions: clothes meant to be seen (by people other than our roommates and pets), that bring joy to whoever wears them, that take up space and command attention, that you'll be excited to wear in the future.
From runway freshmen to reliably strong designers, we've rounded up highlights from Fashionista's favorite Spring 2022 collections from New York Fashion Week in the galleries below. Click through to discover them all.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Brandon Maxwell
Carolina Herrera
Coach
Collina Strada
LaQuan Smith
Markarian
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Peter Do
Prabal Gurung
Tanya Taylor
Theophilio
Victor Glemaud
