The Street Style Crowd Wore Midriff-Baring Going-Out Tops on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

We're back! New York Fashion Week has (somewhat) returned to its pre-pandemic glory, meaning the streets are alive with the sound of clunky boots running to shows all over the city. The first day of the Spring 2022 season got off to a strong sartorial start, filled with all the pomp and corsetry that we'd hope to see from stylists, editors, models and influencers.

There was a lot of skin shown, particularly in the midriff area, and a lot of outfits that may or may not have made their debut at a club this summer. From mesh cropped tops to body-hugging bustiers, the infamous going-top is here to stay. Showgoers went for a business-on-bottom-party-on-top look, with many baring their bellies and covering up their legs in baggy jeans or loose, long skirts. It's a toned-down "Hot Vax Summer" aesthetic that we can get behind for fall.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day one of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

