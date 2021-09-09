Showgoers Stepped up Their Style in Leather Knee-Highs on Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

Dressing up for day two of New York Fashion Week proved to be a tall order, at least in the footwear department. Showgoers literally stepped up their style for the second day of fashion festivities in leather knee-high boots. Though, in keeping with the less-is-more theme of day one, guests paired their leg warmers with abbreviated hemlines — think a blazer dress and a super-short mini skirt.

Another common theme on the street was vintage designer logo pieces. One guest sported a very of-the-moment Dior halter top in a throwback print, while another carried a colorful Coach tote that would have turned heads in the mid 2000s. Shiny leather Bermuda shorts also proved to be popular with fashion week attendees, as was wearing a scarf as a top.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day two of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

