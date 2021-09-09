September 10, 2021
Showgoers Stepped up Their Style in Leather Knee-Highs on Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

Sometimes getting dressed is a tall order.
On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

Dressing up for day two of New York Fashion Week proved to be a tall order, at least in the footwear department. Showgoers literally stepped up their style for the second day of fashion festivities in leather knee-high boots. Though, in keeping with the less-is-more theme of day one, guests paired their leg warmers with abbreviated hemlines — think a blazer dress and a super-short mini skirt. 

Another common theme on the street was vintage designer logo pieces. One guest sported a very of-the-moment Dior halter top in a throwback print, while another carried a colorful Coach tote that would have turned heads in the mid 2000s. Shiny leather Bermuda shorts also proved to be popular with fashion week attendees, as was wearing a scarf as a top. 

Browse our favorite street style looks from day two of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below. 

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-25
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-2
25
Gallery
25 Images

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from day one of New York Fashion Week below.

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-22
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-2
22
Gallery
22 Images

