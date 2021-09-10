The Street Style Crowd Embraced Maximalism on Day 3 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

Even for fashion people, there's something comforting about fading into anonymity when wearing head-to-toe black. But the return of New York Fashion Week after its 18-month slumber has proven to be as extra as we'd hoped it would be: From puffed-to-perfection sleeves to patchwork leather dresses, showgoers embraced maximalism on day three of shows in the Big Apple.

It was a day of rain and back-to-back events, but attendees didn't let dreary weather affect their outfits or moods. Cheery florals and voluminous silhouettes covered the streets, helping spread sartorial sunshine all over the city. Other than bold prints and in your-face-embellishments, highlights included a T-shirt with the statement "More dogs, less people," rainbow Crocs and giant pearls.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day three of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

26 Gallery 26 Images

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days one and two of New York Fashion Week below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

22 Gallery 22 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.