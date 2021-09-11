September 12, 2021
Publish date:

Everyone Wore Soft Neutrals on Day 4 of New York Fashion Week

We love a sartorial palate cleanser.
Author:
On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

Day four of New York Fashion Week proved to be a sartorial palate cleanser on the streets. Showgoers swapped their bold-colored, strong-shouldered 'fits for loose-fitting transitional garments in soft shades of white, cream, nude and camel. The parade of neutrals was a minimalist's dream, complete with less-is-more closet characters like roomy linen trousers, easy slip dresses and oversized blazers. 

Though the color-averse attendees did come out in full force on Friday, there were also those that stuck out in summer brights and loud prints. One guest wore a long silk top with a giant image of Marilyn Monroe on it and pink feathers on their head, while another wore a black-and-white diamond-patterned dress and a matching mask. And therein lies the beauty of NYFW: Anything goes. 

Browse our favorite street style looks from day four of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below. 

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-30
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-4-2
30
Gallery
30 Images

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days onetwo and three of New York Fashion Week below.

Recommended Articles

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-27
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-3-2
26
Gallery
26 Images
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-25
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2-2
25
Gallery
25 Images
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-22
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-1
new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-1-2
22
Gallery
22 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

new-york-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2022-day-2.001
Fashion Week

Showgoers Stepped up Their Style in Leather Knee-Highs on Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

Sometimes getting dressed is a tall order.

new-york-fashion-week-spring-2022-day-3.001
Fashion Week

The Street Style Crowd Embraced Maximalism on Day 3 of New York Fashion Week

From puffed-to-perfection sleeves to patchwork leather dresses.

New-york-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-day-one.001
Fashion Week

The Street Style Crowd Wore Midriff-Baring Going-Out Tops on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week

It's like "Hot Vax Summer" never ended.

hp-new-york-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2018-day-4
Fashion Week

Showgoers Wore Clear Plastic Rain Gear for Day 4 of New York Fashion Week

Chanel's Spring 2018 collection sure came in handy.