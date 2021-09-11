Everyone Wore Soft Neutrals on Day 4 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

Day four of New York Fashion Week proved to be a sartorial palate cleanser on the streets. Showgoers swapped their bold-colored, strong-shouldered 'fits for loose-fitting transitional garments in soft shades of white, cream, nude and camel. The parade of neutrals was a minimalist's dream, complete with less-is-more closet characters like roomy linen trousers, easy slip dresses and oversized blazers.

Though the color-averse attendees did come out in full force on Friday, there were also those that stuck out in summer brights and loud prints. One guest wore a long silk top with a giant image of Marilyn Monroe on it and pink feathers on their head, while another wore a black-and-white diamond-patterned dress and a matching mask. And therein lies the beauty of NYFW: Anything goes.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day four of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

