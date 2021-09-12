Cheery Handbags Were a Popular Outfit Addition on Day 5 of New York Fashion Week

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

The handbags spotted on day five of New York Fashion Week were just as bright as the pre-fall sun that lit up the streets of the city. From fruity beaded carryalls to printed mini top handle totes, showgoers sported joyful bags that brought a much-appreciated playfulness to the sidelines of shows like Rodarte and Jonathan Simkhai.

In addition to cheery crossbodies, the street style crowd brought the fun in retro yellow-tinted lenses and neon sunglasses frames. There were also those who wore eye-catching headscarves and cool bucket hats. On the fashion front, knits with cut-outs, rainbow-colored maxi dresses and mini skirts were everywhere.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day five of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

22 Gallery 22 Images

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days one, two, three and four of New York Fashion Week below.

30 Gallery 30 Images

26 Gallery 26 Images

25 Gallery 25 Images

22 Gallery 22 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.