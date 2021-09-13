Cool Cut-Outs Ruled the Streets on Day 6 of New York Fashion Week

The final day of shows was all about showing a little a skin.

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photos: Imaxtree

We've reached the end of New York Fashion Week and while we're sad to see it go, we're bidding farewell with one last street style appreciation post before we turn our attention overseas. On the last day of shows, the fashion crowd opted for cut-outs to create compelling looks.

From subtle missing pieces of fabric on a knit dress or top to straight-up shredded mini dresses and pants, the conversation-starting way to show a little skin was everywhere. Not only does peekaboo detailing serve a very important purpose — goodbye September sweat! — but it's extremely versatile, too. Cut-outs add an alluring and modern appeal to any wardrobe basic, be it a structured suit or cashmere sweater, and they're guaranteed to be a hit at any social function.

Browse our favorite street style looks from day six of New York Fashion Week in the gallery below.

In case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days one, two, three, four and five of New York Fashion Week below.

