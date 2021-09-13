Candy-Colored Eye Makeup Is the Cheery Beauty Trend Taking Over the Spring Runways

A beauty look from Tanya Taylor Spring 2022. Photo: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Peppy, electric brights in striking, anything-but-subtle shapes are about to have a major moment in eye makeup. At least, that's what the Spring 2022 runways at New York Fashion Week seem to be foreshadowing.

A slew of designers chose candy-colored eye shadow and liner in hues like bubblegum pink, licorice red, Lemonhead yellow, minty aqua and artificial raspberry blue to accompany their latest collections. These aren't merely elusive swipes of pigment or minute accents — Spring 2022's more-is-more makeup confections are all about impact, extending all the way from the lash lines to the brows, rimming the eyes completely or creating a smoky effect on both the inner and outer corners.

For LaQuan Smith's show, makeup artist Sheika Daley created exaggerated cat-eyes in a variety of tones, including candy apple crimson and sour-belt-stained-tongue sapphire, bedazzling them for extra drama. The looks on the Bibhu Mohapatra runway incorporated a multi-colored ombré effect in popsicle shades like lemon-lime and fruit-punch magenta. Rachel Comey's models wore slapdash eye makeup that appeared as though it had been finger-painted in an array of colors and shapes, with no two appearing the same.

Undeniably cheery, decidedly un-fussy and downright optimistic, this beauty trend evokes a kind of childlike joy — of going absolutely ham in a candy shop, of getting into your mom's makeup stash and trying absolutely everything, of wearing makeup just for the creativity and fun of it. Frankly, it's a damn delight.

In the gallery below, see this trend in all its glory on the Spring 2022 New York runways.

