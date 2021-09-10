New York Designers Are Seeing Kelly Green for Spring 2022

Photo: Imaxtree

New York Fashion Week designers are seeing green for Spring 2022.

Bold, bright Kelly green had already been experiencing a boost in the fashion space, thanks to Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee, who's been incorporating it into his ready-to-wear and accessories for the house since early in his tenure as creative director (it's been unofficially rebranded as "Bottega green"); other designers, like Molly Goddard and A.W.A.K.E., have included it in their palettes in recent seasons as well. And it seems like American brands are taking note for spring: Similarly strong, vibrant shades — from the aforementioned Kelly green to emerald — are all over the latest runways coming out of New York.

So far, we've spotted the hue at Tanya Taylor, Adam Lippes, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Three As Four and Kate Spade New York during the Spring 2022 debuts; Monse technically showed Resort 2022, but the collection featured the color, too.

It's not just on the runway, either: Plenty of showgoers have been reaching for green, as evidenced by recent street-style snaps coming out of New York (like the one pictured at top). It might not have been on Pantone's palette for the season, but it's clearly on the mind of the city's tastemakers.

You, too, can join the bandwagon by shopping fall-ready green pieces in the gallery below.

