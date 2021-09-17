These On-Sale Fall Essentials Will Help You Feel Like a Street Style Star

On the street at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

The recently-wrapped Spring 2022 New York Fashion Week gave us a lot to think about when it comes to what we'll be wearing in a few months — but it also gave us ample inspiration as to what to put on our bodies right now.

Thanks to the street style crowd, which dressed to impress for a stacked six days of fashion events, we know that the barely-there going-out top that triumphed this summer is still going strong, as are cheery beaded bags, cut-outs and boldly printed dresses. Super fall-friendly trends like knee-high boots and a soft neutral color palette also emerged as favorites.

With all this in mind, we've combed through the sale sections of various retailers to find discounted pieces that match the cool aesthetic of NYFW showgoers. You can shop them all, below.

18 Gallery 18 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.