September 24, 2021
11 Fall-Friendly Checked Pieces on Sale to Add to Your Cart

From classic Buffalo checks to chessboard patterns.
With heritage prints like Buffalo checks and checkerboard patterns on the menu for fall and winter, there's never been a better time to stock up on the classic print, whether it's on a cool poncho, a wool mini skirt or a fitted blazer. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite cold-weather checked pieces on sale. Shop them all, below. 

off-white check
isabel marant check
nordstrom blazer
11
Gallery
11 Images

