Oscar de la Renta Celebrates Rebirth for Spring 2022

Ballgowns in the park? Why not, argues Oscar de la Renta.

In lieu of a runway, Fernando García and Laura Kim premiered a film during New York Fashion Week to debut Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2022 collection. The cheeky spot sees a cast of model muses (Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, Soo Joo Park, Akon Changkou and Lulu Tenney), friends of the brand and not one, not two, but three Hiltons (that would be Paris, Nicky and Kathy) epitomizing the American luxury house's specific brand of daytime glamour by going about their days in New York City — from commuting in and out of the subway to grabbing a quick slice — in its latest line.

In a press release, the brand writes that Spring 2022 is inspired by farmers' markets, a theme we see reflected in a color palette filled with beet reds, watermelon pinks, eggshell whites, cantaloupe and papaya oranges, as well as in the prints, which feature magnolia blossoms, flower vases and strawberries (plus a bottle of Oscar de la Renta's Alibi fragrance, in a moment of meta marketing).

"Just as nature is reborn in spring, so it is that we seek to revitalize, rejuvenate and emerge resplendent from the confines of winter," it reads, adding that this collection "offers precisely that sense of renewal, with styles that reflect and complement the new season's grandeur."

While the film's focus is on daywear — the easy, oversized button-down shirts with elegant prints, the palazzo trousers for a leisurely mid-week lunch, the playful cocktail minis meant for twirling — it wouldn't be Oscar de la Renta without some stop-you-in-your-tracks gowns. The models take to the green at Bryant Park to stage a walk-off, featuring gauzy styles with golden discs arranged almost like constellations and strapless, high-low evening dresses covered in raffia fringe, among other great options for, say, a certain high-profile fashion event on a Monday night. (The Spring 2022 film actually did tease who García and Kim would be bringing to the Met Gala: The whole thing is set to Billie Eilish's "Oxytocin." Clever.)

See the full Oscar de la Renta Spring 2022 collection in the gallery, below.

