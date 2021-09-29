Retrofête Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

About:

Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.



A dose of nostalgia is ingrained in every design, as the collection not only embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past but also reflects significant aspects from Seroya’s life. Many pieces from the collection echo those within his vintage archive, including items he’s inherited from his mother’s closet. Seroya and Klin seek to create pieces that are empowering and transformative in nature. Retrofête is for the woman who demands to be noticed. She doesn’t attend the party; she IS the party. Enter our fanciful world. Welcome to the party!

Overview:

Retrofête is looking for a creative, tech-savvy, social media-crazed manager to join our team! This position is located in New York, and applicants must be comfortable commuting to the office 5 days a week.

Responsibilities:



● Manage multiple in-house brands social media accounts

● Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences

● Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals

● Set specific objectives and report on ROI

● Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)

● Collaborate cross functionally with PR, sales, and customer service to ensure brand consistency

● Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor customer reviews

● Oversee social media accounts’ design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)

● Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness

● Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications

Requirements:



● 2-3 years of proven work experience in Social Media, growing a brand

● Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or relevant field

● Must be comfortable commuting into the Manhattan office

● Hands on experience in content management

● Creative copywriting skills

● Analytical, communication, and multitasking skills

● Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)

● Knowledge of online marketing channels

● Dog lover!



To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Social Media Manager.