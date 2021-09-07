retrofete Is Hiring A Logistics and Operations Associate In New York, NY

Retrofête, is seeking a full-time Logistics and Operations Associate to join their Operations Team. We are looking for an enthusiastic associate to assist the operations team with all responsibilities as it pertains to the role and will report to the Logistics Manager.

This is an entry-level position, candidates should have a minimum of 1-2 years of experience in related field.

Salary: $45k - $55k

Main Responsibilities:



● Provide knowledgeable answers to wholesale customers via phone and email inquiries regarding products and brand

● Report on deliveries to Logistics and Sales teams (including delays and early ships

● Follow-up on all wholesale customer requests to ensure the brand provides the highest level of customer service

● Verify and help manage customer orders and work alongside logistics/operations manager

● Assist in the management of ERP system

● Develop collaborative, positive working relationships within the showroom

● Full ownership of all data entry responsibilities as they pertain to orders

● Report to the Logistics Manager

Requirements:



● Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience (Preferred Fashion Merchandising)

● 1-2 years of experience in Customer Service, Logistics, and/or Operations

● Ability to effectively multi-task, as well as being proactive in regards to assigned projects

● Excellent communication (written and non-verbal) and organizational skills

● Be detail oriented and driven to learn and grow within the team

● Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and ERP systems

● Retail experience preferred but not necessary

● Excellent problem solving and a positive attitude

● Experience in customer service or retail associate in fashion

● Experience working in a deadline driven work environment

● Thrive in an entrepreneurial environment

● Pet Lover

Additional duties include but not limited to:



● Assist with any special projects or tasks as needed.

● General administrative duties and office tasks- data entry, invoicing, creating and updating excel spreadsheets and manage calendar



This is truly a unique, and hands-on experience where you will gain an in-depth look into the wholesale perspective of the fashion industry.



To Apply: Please send your resume to Shalema@retrofete.com, subject line Logistics Associate.