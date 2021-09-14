Rihanna Did Indeed Close the Met Gala Red Carpet

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's not over until Rihanna arrives.

Though Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer had turned in their microphones and wrapped Vogue's live stream of the 2021 Met Gala red carpet (the primary — and pretty much only — source covering the arrivals in real time), many viewers were left wondering: Wait, but where's Rihanna? (Me, I'm many viewers.)

The performer, entrepreneur and undisputed king of the Met Gala red carpet had already announced she'd be hosting one of the night's after parties, and she'd been spotted at the Carlyle Hotel, a go-to home base for celebrities attending the event. So, her entrance was highly anticipated. Even a handful of A-listers on the carpet cited her as the person they were most excited to see.

Luckily, it was only a matter of time: As the clock was about to strike 10, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen leaving the Carlyle, in their Met Gala looks, on their way to the function. Because good things come to those who wait.

Like a handful of other attendees, Rihanna turned to Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga haute couture debut for her 2021 Met ensemble — specifically, Look 53 from Fall 2021, a black gown with an oversized puffed collar that wraps across the front and a fluted skirt hem, styled by Jahleel Weaver and Amir Dayi. She added a white lace veil, black beanie and 267 carats of Bulgari High Jewelry and archival diamonds, plus other pieces from Thelma West and Maria Tash.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A$AP, meanwhile, arrived in a multicolor knitted cape by ERL, which he took off mid-carpet to reveal a suit underneath. The outfit change halfway up the Met steps really doesn't get old.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Okay, now we can go to bed.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.