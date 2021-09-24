See Every Look From the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 Fashion Show

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

We're on the third year of Rihanna throwing a star-studded fashion show for her Savage x Fenty line, and somehow in that time she's made us forget other lingerie brands even exist. (There are vague memories of angel wings and pink stripes, but it's all kinda fuzzy.) She's done it again with the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 show, putting together a production that proves sexy isn't exclusive to one singular body type.

It would, quite frankly, be easier to list who isn't in this year's blowout special, but just to name a few who are: Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter, Vanessa Hudgens, Lourdes Leon, Erykah Badu, Alek Wek, Precious Lee and Cindy Crawford all take a turn on the catwalk, with performances by the likes of Ricky Martin, Normani, Nas, Daddy Yankee and Jazmine Sullivan. You can watch the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 fashion show on Amazon Prime, and the collection is available to shop now on both Amazon (obvi) and the Savage x Fenty website.

Get a preview of every look from the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 fashion show in the gallery below:

92 Gallery 92 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.