September 24, 2021
Publish date:

See Every Look From the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 Fashion Show

Rihanna has done it yet again.
Author:
rihanna-savage-fenty-vol-3-show-every-look-36

We're on the third year of Rihanna throwing a star-studded fashion show for her Savage x Fenty line, and somehow in that time she's made us forget other lingerie brands even exist. (There are vague memories of angel wings and pink stripes, but it's all kinda fuzzy.) She's done it again with the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 show, putting together a production that proves sexy isn't exclusive to one singular body type.

It would, quite frankly, be easier to list who isn't in this year's blowout special, but just to name a few who are: Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter, Vanessa Hudgens, Lourdes Leon, Erykah Badu, Alek Wek, Precious Lee and Cindy Crawford all take a turn on the catwalk, with performances by the likes of Ricky Martin, Normani, Nas, Daddy Yankee and Jazmine Sullivan. You can watch the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 fashion show on Amazon Prime, and the collection is available to shop now on both Amazon (obvi) and the Savage x Fenty website

Get a preview of every look from the Savage x Fenty Volume 3 fashion show in the gallery below:

rihanna-savage-fenty-vol-3-show-every-look-92
rihanna-savage-fenty-vol-3-show-every-look-1
rihanna-savage-fenty-vol-3-show-every-look-2
92
Gallery
92 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Savage X Fenty Normani Image 1
News

Normani Becomes First-Ever Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador

Rihanna handpicked the "Motivation" singer for the job, and it's so clear why.

Nov 21, 2019
savage x fenty front row celebrities
Fashion Week

See What Kacey Musgraves, Slick Woods, Bella Hadid and More Wore to Savage X Fenty

When Rihanna does fashion week, she does it big — and her guests dress accordingly.

Sep 11, 2019
savage fenty fall 2020 show
News

Get a First Look at the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Virtual Blowout

It's got Rihanna's jaw-dropping, "I don't know how she does it" perfection written all over it.

Oct 1, 2020
fenty-basics-drop
Shopping

See Every Piece from Savage X Fenty's Summer Drop

Shop Rihanna's latest collection of lingerie basics before it sells out.

Jul 18, 2018