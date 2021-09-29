Ruchi New York is hiring a Marketing and Communications Manager in New York, NY

Ruchi New York is a direct to consumer luxury fine jewelry brand. Since establishing itself in 2018, the brand has been seen at many red carpet events and is a "go to" favorite for many celebrities. Ruchi New York has been featured in publications such as Vogue, W Magazine, The Oprah Magazine and more.

- This role is in person – must be NY based.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:



- As a Marketing Manager you will be responsible for managing all aspects and moving parts of the brand.

-Research, target and reach out to potential charities, brands, influencers, and corporations to partner with and host trunk shows within New York City, the Hamptons, Connecticut and other states across the US.

-Reach out to and pursue new sales channels for the brand both online and offline, through e-commerce sites, targeted brick and mortar stores, private sales.

- Ongoing relationship building and following up with clients and potential clients throughout the sales cycle.

- Manage the Ruchi New York's social media accounts - creating content (posts + stories), reply to DM’s and engage with Ruchi New York social media community

- Create monthly newsletter concepts to send out via mail chimp 2-3x per month.

- Work with Ruchi New York photographer to have the pieces new collections shot

- List new collections on the Ruchi New York Shopify, light maintenance upkeep and fulfillment of e-commerce orders.

-Work, set up / breakdown of trunk shows that can take place in our studio or another event location

- Ability to travel as needed for jewelry shows or trunk shows events.

Qualifications:



- Has previous experience in a related marketing and communications role.

- Experience in the jewelry industry is a plus, but not required.

- Proven knowledge of technological platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Shopify and Mail Chimp.

- Work well with different personality types + great communication skills.

- Must have a genuine interest in fashion and being creative!

- Someone who is self-motivated, organized and is able to juggle multiple tasks at once. A creative problem solver!

- A team player who enjoys working with a small team and is comfortable also working with freelancers.

- Competitive salary based on experience.



To apply, please send your resume with the subject line “Marketing and Communications Manager” to Ruchi Kotahwala, Founder - rk@ruchinewyork.com / Website / Instagram