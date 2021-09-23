Savannah Engel Is Hiring A Public Relations Manager In New York, NY

Job Description

Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a seasoned Manager to join the team. This role surpasses traditional PR and this person will have to approach clients from a 360 branding perspective. The Manager will manage the PR Assistant with day-to-day account management tasks as well as build new business proposals and strategies. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Minimum of 4 years in Fashion PR and Celeb/VIP experience.

Responsibilities:



● Lead strategic plan development and execution for all brand initiatives, campaigns, and launches

● Lead development of global strategy and calendar alignment and timelines surrounding press, product, VIP dressing, product collaborations, events, partnerships to build brand awareness, in order to drive traffic, increase scope of VIP exposure, and heighten brand perception for all clients.

● Generate brand exposure, through both targeted editorial strategies both digital, social, and print channels – engaging press, influencers/VIPs, celebrities, tastemakers, consumers, and more to ensure growth.

● Act as key liaison with print & digital editors, stylists, influencers, agents, managers, and PRs for dressing requests (social, broadcast, digital, editorial, and print), credit requests and showroom appointments.

● Write editorial and new business proposals, comprehensive plans/strategies and press release

● Run 360 degree event production for runway shows, movie premieres, presentations, dinner & after-parties, new store openings, pop ups, and press events

● Cultivate and maintain relationships with highly influential people and brands, including editors, bloggers, influencers, celebs, VIPs, talent management teams, and key members of the media, across all horizons, building a database of partners for potential initiatives, networking support and coverage for each brand

● Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, beauty, and more.

● Initiate the development and execution of opportunities generating maximum brand exposure through creative product placement, brand stories, interviews and launches with particular focus on features and profiles

● Send monthly emails to update clients on current projects - expense reports, press reports, social media monitoring, and more

● Building out and managing internal communications team as well as relationships with external partners.

The Ideal Candidate



● A minimum of 4 years of experience in Public Relations and a proven track record in a management role working with fashion, lifestyle, beauty, entertainment & VIP clients

● High level pitching expertise and relationships with key media

● Extensive global contacts with a network of a variety of media and talent network relationships

● A track record of heightened brand engagement through key communications campaigns

● Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results

● Knowledge of celebrity dressing and showroom optimization and upkeep

● Strong verbal and writing skills

● Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects

● Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules

● Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents

● Skilled at drafting presentations and onboarding key new business partners and ventures

● Knowledge of Microsoft Office, MacIOS, LaunchMetrics, Cision, Meltwater, and etc

● Exceptional strategic and problem resolution skills, including the ability to think creatively and prioritize multiple projects in a dynamic and fast-paced environment

Savannah Engel PR Clients



RETAINER:



Markarian

Morgan Lane

PatBO

Montserrat

Ray’s Bar

Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief

+ Relevant special project partners



Please send all cover letters, resumes & relevant portfolios to: savannah@savannahengel.com



About Us:



Founded by Savannah Engel in 2017, SEPR is a boutique PR, VIP and Events Agency based in New York City. SEPR specializes in enhancing the image of brands in fashion, beauty, entertainment, lifestyle,spaces through traditional public relations, Celebrity and VIP relations, influencer marketing, event production, new market launches, and many more. Since launching, SEPR has been entrusted with managing and running lead on brand launches, campaigns, events, runway shows, celebrity endorsements and more for brands including Diesel, Morgan Lane, Markarian ,Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief, Zadig + Voltaire, Michael Kors, Moncler, Badgley Mischka, Cult Gaia, Marlo Laz, PatBO, John Elliott, Pyer Moss, Cherry Los Angeles,11 Honore, Self Portrait, Moussy, Enfold and many more.