Savannah Engel PR Is Hiring A Senior Public Relations Manager In New York, NY

SEPR is a boutique PR, VIP and Events Agency based in New York City. SEPR specializes in enhancing the image & increasing exposure for brands in fashion, lifestyle, nightlife and wellness spaces through Celebrity and VIP relations, traditional PR and event production.

Savannah Engel Public Relations is seeking a Senior Public Relations Manager to join the team. The candidate should have a self-starter mentality with a curiosity for fashion, art & culture and entertainment as well as have the talent to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.

The position calls for the ability to approach clients and new business from a 360 lens outside of traditional PR, develop new business proposals and create strategies. This person will supervise and develop the junior team by overseeing press releases, pitches, influencer & media outreach lists, day-to-day account management, etc.

This candidate will report directly to CEO/Founder Savannah Engel and serve as the right hand to the company. They will be managing clients daily and maintaining and building relationships with media, influencers and industry representatives. Candidates must be experienced, driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Minimum of 6-8 years in PR preferably fashion and Celeb/VIP experience.

Responsibilities:



● Supervise and nurture the junior team

● Act as a liaison between stylists, press and brand partners on behalf of the client

● Lead strategic plan development and execution for all product & brand-led initiatives, including press strategies, timelines, VIP dressing, product collaborations, events, and partnerships

● Create and develop new business proposals as well as strategies for existing clients

● Identity talent and brands for clients to collaborate with

● Enhance clients’ reputation and consideration for media and VIP opportunities

● Cultivate and foster relationships across fashion, arty & cultural and entertainment industries

● Drive clients’ affinity amongst industry tastemakers, changemakers and consumers to increase brand awareness

● Event production & management: build out strategy & upcoming needs, as well as manage day-of oversight, for runway shows, movie premiers, presentations, dinner/after-parties, new store openings, pop ups, press events, brand collection press previews & re-sees; plan & execute photo shoots, including casting oversight & management.

The Ideal Candidate:



● Minimum 6-8 years’ experience in Public Relations, with a proven track record in a management role overseeing employees and working with luxury & VIP clients.

● Extensive global contact list & proven relationships with media & business contacts that have delivered demonstrable & measurable results, including press, stylists, influencers, & celebrities

● Proven track record of brand awareness through experience pitching products & building out campaigns & strategic growth initiatives.

● Exceptional strategic & problem-solving skills, including the ability to think creatively, prioritize multiple projects, adapt to changing deadlines & schedules, all within a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

● Strong written, verbal & interpersonal communication skills, including experience writing press releases and other key PR-related documents.

● Strong computer skills, including knowledge of: Microsoft Office (Excel, Keynote, Word, Powerpoint) & Apple & Google equivalents; Launchmetrics; Cision; Meltwater.

Savannah Engel PR Clients & Events



RETAINER:



Markarian

PatBO

Morgan Lane

Montserrat

Ray’s Bar

Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief

+Relevant special project partners



Please send all cover letters, resumes & relevant portfolios to: savannah@savannahengel.com



About Us:



