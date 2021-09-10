Sergio Hudson's Fall 2021 Collection Is for Glam Politicians and Anyone With Party Plans

Looks from Sergio Hudson's Fall 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Sergio Hudson is an expert pantsuit designer, who finally got his star-making moment this past January when the former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris wore his looks on Inauguration Day.

For Fall 2021, Hudson created ensembles both for glam politicians and anyone with party plans. The designer envisioned a '70s-tinged night out for his latest offering, complete with crimson-colored power suits, high-slit sequin dresses that cling to the body, slick leather separates and bold off-the-shoulder tops. Hudson's signature statement belts, which have made the rounds on several celebrity waists, were centerpieces of the collection, as was a unique black-and-white graphic pattern that was shown on boots and trench coats for a conversation-starting head-to-toe look.

Hudson's cold-weather collection is very much for those who command attention when they enter a space. The colors he chose are uncompromisingly loud — think a bright pineapple yellow and an electric purple. Many of the garments accentuate the chest area, with plunging necklines and decolletage-framing silhouettes, but there were also several turtlenecks for the more modest dressers.

Coats came in impeccably tailored forms, with big lapels and lustrous satin linings. There were fur toppers that added extra fluff and volume to the collection, plus a series of floor-length gowns that will surely make the red carpet rounds.

See the full Sergio Hudson Fall 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

