The Only Shoe I Want to Wear This Fall Is a Sky-High Platform

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

I don't know when it first began — I'd guess somewhere around the time I first saw on-set images of Emily Alyn Lind filming "Gossip Girl" in a pair of Tamara Mellon platform loafers — but I know when my obsession with platforms was officially cemented: when teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo appeared at the White House in a vintage Chanel suit and a pair of super-high Mary Janes from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Now, I'm choosing not to think too hard about what it means for me that my biggest style inspirations of late are literal teenagers, fictional or otherwise. But what I am choosing to do is load up on pairs of platforms for fall.

First came the aforementioned Tamara Mellon loafers, scored on sale. Then, I just had to have the super sparkly Dolly sandal from Larroudé's latest drop. Maybe it's because we've been cooped up inside with our most practical footwear for the last year and a half, maybe it's because fashion is nothing if not cyclical and we're overdue for a platform comeback. Whatever the reason, this is the style I want to wear with everything from my floatiest dresses to my most structured trousers this season.

Are you feeling this footwear trend? Shop the best platforms on the market in the gallery below:

12 Gallery 12 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.