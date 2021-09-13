Simon Teakle Fine Jewelry is Hiring an Entry Level Gallery Coordinator in New York / Greenwich, CT

Simon Teakle Fine Jewelry is a Greenwich, CT based gallery dealing in antique & vintage fine jewelry with an international clientele. We seek an organized, poised, and collaborative Gallery Coordinator to join our small team in collecting and sharing the beautiful & rare. This is an entry level position with room to grow, requiring initiative and a proactive attitude. We value our relationships above all, so professional discretion, honesty, and warmth are essential.

Responsibilities



- Manage jewelry display and overall ambiance of gallery (open Tuesday through Saturday)

- Provide exceptional client service, both in person and virtually via email & telephone

- Organize paperwork including memos, invoices, certificates, and reports

- Coordinate and track repairs & certifications with external workshops, laboratories, and firms

- Photograph incoming pieces and maintain client records on ArtBase

- Update website hosted on Squarespace

- Monitor and replenish supplies

- Pack and ship orders

Qualifications



- Bachelor’s Degree

- Strong written and verbal communication skills

- Appreciation for fine art and luxury

- Self sufficiency and resourcefulness

- Effective time management & organizational skills

- Excellent problem solving mindset with ability to prioritize

- Strong attention to detail

- Proficient computer skills on Mac computers, Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), FileMaker (ArtBase)





Work is required in person at the gallery. Candidate should be based in NYC (train fare covered for commute) or Greenwich, CT area







To apply, please submit your cover letter and resume to info@simonteakle.com, we look forward to hearing from you!