skin Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Account Executive In New York, NY

skin, the world renown global lingerie/loungewear/swimwear brand is expanding with new opportunities. With an emphasis on natural materials, and healthy comfortable products since 2004, it truly is the brand of our time.

Image courtesy of skin

skin is seeking an experienced Sales Professional with passion for Sales and Service for Women's lingerie/ loungewear/sleepwear and swimwear.

The job includes managing existing Domestic and International accounts, following through from the Sales appointment to shipping.

Soliciting and growing new business with new accounts is also required.

This position requires a refined, polished professional capable of relating to upscale, luxury store buyers and their Management Team, and the ability to manage many independent retailers.

You will make appointments, process orders, follow through on all buyer inquiries regarding product, forms, advertising, sample requests, and shipping information needed to service the account fully.

To apply please send a resume and cover letter that shows you have researched the company and why you are the person who is right for the job.

Must have experience in multi brand showroom, lingerie/swim/ loungewear or sleep categories, and experience and proof of growing sales.

JOOR , EDI, Inventory management software, and Major Department Store experience required.

APPLY TO: info@skinworldwide.com