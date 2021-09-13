skin Is Hiring An ECommerce Call Center Associate In New York, NY

skin, the world renown global lingerie/loungewear/swimwear brand is expanding with new opportunities. With an emphasis on natural materials, and healthy comfortable products since 2004, it truly is the brand of our time.

Image courtesy of skin

skin is seeking a passionate individual who loves to serve and assist Ecommerce customers by helping them find the right product, providing them with return authorizations, provide shipping updates and any problem solving needed to insure a great customer experience shopping through our Ecommerce portal.

The position requires handling customer emails, customer online chat, and interfacing with the Product Development team and Shipping team for training and follow up.

The position requires a service oriented personality, someone who loves to help people, and who can turn challenges into problems solved.

This position requires at least one year of full Ecommerce customer service experience.

Must have worked with an Inventory management system, SHOPIFY experience is necessary.

APPLY TO: info@skinworldwide.com

Please send a resume and cover letter that demonstrates you researched the brand, and why you would be the right candidate.